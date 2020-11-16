RELMADA THERAPEUTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events

The Company updated its corporate presentation, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

99.1 Corporate Presentation, dated November 16, 2020



RELMADA THERAPEUTICS, INC. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ea129933ex99-1_relmadathera.htm CORPORATE PRESENTATION,…

About RELMADA THERAPEUTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing a pipeline of drug candidates to treat chronic pain. Its product candidates include d-Methadone (dextromethadone, REL-1017), LevoCap ER (REL-1015), BuTab (REL-1028) and MepiGel (REL-1021). Its d-Methadone is an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist being developed for the treatment of neuropathic pain. Its REL-1015 is an extended release, abuse deterrent formulation of the opioid analgesic levorphanol, which is pharmacologically differentiated from morphine, oxycodone and other opioids for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock and long-term opioid treatment. REL-1028 represents formulations of oral, modified release buprenorphine being developed for both chronic pain and opioid dependence indications. REL-1021 is a topical dosage form of the local anesthetic mepivacaine for the treatment of painful peripheral neuropathies.