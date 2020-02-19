VPR BRANDS, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01.

On February 18, 2020, VPR Brands, LP (the “Company”) issued a promissory note in the principal amount of $100,001 (the “Note”) to Kevin Frija, who is the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, President, principal financial officer, principal accounting officer and Chairman of the Board, and a significant stockholder of the Company. The principal amount due under the Note bears interest at the rate of 24% per annum, and the Note permits Mr. Frija to deduct one ACH payment from the Company’s bank account in the amount of $500 per business day until the principal amount due and accrued interest is repaid. Any unpaid principal amount and any accrued interest is due on February 18, 2021. The Note is unsecured.

The foregoing description of the Note does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Note, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and which is incorporated herein by reference.

The information provided above in Item 1.01 above is incorporated by reference into this Item 2.03.

About VPR BRANDS, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB)

VPR Brands, LP, formerly Soleil Capital L.P., is a technology holding company. The Company is engaged in the electronic cigarette and personal vaporizer industry. The Company is also engaged in product development for the vapor or vaping market, including e-liquids. The Company owns a portfolio of electronic cigarette and personal vaporizer patents. It designs, markets and distributes a range of e-liquids under the HELUIM brand; designs, markets and distributes electronic cigarettes; prosecutes and enforces its rights; licenses its intellectual property, and develops private label manufacturing programs. The Company’s disposable electronic cigarettes feature a one-piece construction that houses all the components and is utilized until the nicotine or nicotine free solution is depleted. Rechargeable electronic cigarettes feature a rechargeable battery and replaceable cartridge. The personal vaporizers feature a tank and a chamber, a heating element and a battery.