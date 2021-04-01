VIVEVE MEDICAL, INC. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibits 99.1 attached hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, nor shall it be deemed subject to the requirements of amended Item 10 of Regulation S-K, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing. The furnishing of this information hereby shall not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any such information.

Story continues below

VIVEVE MEDICAL, INC. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex_238656.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 ex_238656.htm Exhibit 99.1 Viveve Announces Expansion of IP Portfolio with Patent Issuance in Taiwan Englewood,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About VIVEVE MEDICAL, INC. (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Viveve Medical, Inc., formerly PLC Systems, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal laxity. The Company’s Viveve Treatment is a non-invasive solution for vaginal laxity that is performed in approximately 30 minutes, in a physician’s office. The Viveve System uses monopolar radiofrequency (RF) energy to generate low temperature heat. The vaginal mucosa is simultaneously cooled while this non-ablative heat is delivered into the submucosal layer. The RF energy stimulates the formation of collagen and causes the collagen fibers to remodel thereby tightening the submucosal tissue of the vaginal introitus. The RF stimulation causes subtle alterations in the collagen that can renew the tissue and further tighten the vaginal tissue over the next 1 to 3 months following treatment (the Viveve Treatment) and lead to increased sexual function.