Tyme Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TYMI) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01.
A copy of the press release, attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K, announcing the resignation of Dr. Giuseppe Del Priore, Chief Medical Officer (“CMO”) of TYME, effective March 31, 2021, and the appointment of Dr. Jan M Van Tornout as acting CMO, effective April 1, 2021, is incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
Set forth below is a list of the exhibits to this Current Report on Form 8-K.
TYME TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 d35964dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 TYME Announces Appointment of Dr. Jan M Van Tornout as Acting Chief Medical Officer BEDMINSTER,…
About Tyme Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TYMI)
Tyme Technologies, Inc., formerly Global Group Enterprises Corp., conducts majority of its research and development activities and other business operations, through its subsidiary, Tyme Inc. (Tyme). Tyme is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Tyme is focused on the development and commercialization of highly targeted cancer therapeutics with a range of oncology indications. The Company’s another subsidiary, Luminant Biosciences, LLC, conducts the initial research and development of the Company’s therapeutic platform. The Company is formulating its regulatory and drug development program for its lead drug candidate, SM-88, and working towards the initiation of its Phase II clinical trial. The Company is also evaluating the expansion of its Phase II program to other types of cancer. The Company has not generated any revenue.
