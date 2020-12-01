VIVEVE MEDICAL, INC. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Files An 8-K Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders

Item 3.03 Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders.

To the extent required by Item 3.03 of Form 8-K, the information contained in Item 5.03 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

At the annual general meeting of the stockholders of Viveve Medical, Inc. (the “Company”) held on July 22, 2020, the Company’s stockholders approved an amendment to the Company’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the “Amendment”) to effect a reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock at a ratio in the range of one-for-two (1:2) to one-for-ten (1:10), with such ratio to be determined in the discretion of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”).

to such authority granted by the Company’s stockholders, the Board approved a one-for-ten (1:10) reverse stock split (the “Reverse Stock Split”) of the Company’s common stock and the filing of the Amendment to effectuate the Reverse Stock Split. The Amendment was filed with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware on November 30, 2020, and the Reverse Stock Split will become effective in accordance with the terms of the Amendment at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on December 1, 2020 (the “Effective Time”).

The Amendment provides that, at the Effective Time, every ten shares of the Company’s issued and outstanding common stock will automatically be combined into one issued and outstanding share of common stock, without any change in par value per share.

As a result of the Reverse Stock Split, the number of shares of common stock outstanding will be reduced from approximately 22 million shares to approximately 2.2 million shares, and the number of authorized shares of common stock will remain at 75 million shares. As a result of the Reverse Stock Split, proportionate adjustments will be made to the per share exercise price and/or the number of shares issuable upon the exercise or vesting of all then outstanding stock options, restricted stock awards and warrants, which will result in a proportional decrease in the number of shares of the Company’s common stock reserved for issuance upon exercise or vesting of such stock options, restricted stock awards and warrants, and, in the case of stock options and warrants, a proportional increase in the exercise price of all such stock options and warrants. In addition, the number of shares reserved for issuance under the Company’s equity compensation plans immediately prior to the Effective Time will be reduced proportionately.

No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Reverse Stock Split. Stockholders of record who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional share will be entitled to the rounding up of the fractional share to the nearest whole number.

The Company’s common stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on December 2, 2020. The Company’s common stock will continue to trade under the ticker symbol “VIVE” and the new CUSIP number for the Company’s common stock following the Reverse Stock Split is 92852W501.

The foregoing description is qualified in its entirety by the Amendment, which is attached as Exhibit 3.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

VIVEVE MEDICAL, INC. Exhibit

EX-3.1 2 ex_215864.htm EXHIBIT 3.1 ex_215864.htm Exhibit 3.1 CERTIFICATE OF AMENDMENT TO THE AMENDED AND RESTATED CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION OF VIVEVE MEDICAL,…

About VIVEVE MEDICAL, INC. (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Viveve Medical, Inc., formerly PLC Systems, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal laxity. The Company’s Viveve Treatment is a non-invasive solution for vaginal laxity that is performed in approximately 30 minutes, in a physician’s office. The Viveve System uses monopolar radiofrequency (RF) energy to generate low temperature heat. The vaginal mucosa is simultaneously cooled while this non-ablative heat is delivered into the submucosal layer. The RF energy stimulates the formation of collagen and causes the collagen fibers to remodel thereby tightening the submucosal tissue of the vaginal introitus. The RF stimulation causes subtle alterations in the collagen that can renew the tissue and further tighten the vaginal tissue over the next 1 to 3 months following treatment (the Viveve Treatment) and lead to increased sexual function.