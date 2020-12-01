INTRUSION INC. (OTCMKTS:INTZ) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

ITEM 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory

Intrusion Inc. has appointed Franklin Byrd to serve as the company’s Chief Financial Officer, effective as of December 1, 2020.

Byrd brings more than 25 years of experience in finance, accounting and compliance, having actively participated in the financing and management of over $9 billion of debt and equity transactions, both public and private. He also brings significant scaling experience with early stage and high-growth entities to the table, having participated in taking three entities public.

Prior to joining Intrusion, Inc., Byrd served as CFO for Peak Nano Systems, LLC, a position he held since 2018. There, he was responsible for completing critical financings and scaling back office operations for the company. From 2016 – 2018, he served as Managing SVP of operations and Finance for Transwestern Commercial Services, LLC, during which time he served as interim CFO for that company’s investment group during a period of significant transition and growth.

Byrd has also served as vice president of finance for Hunt Power L.P., a division of Hunt Consolidated Inc., from 2009 to 2016. During his time at Hunt, Byrd had divisional CFO responsibilities in which he oversaw financial vision, direction, and leadership for the construction and investment of electric infrastructure assets. Additionally, he set up multiple Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) companies, including deal structuring, finance, financial reporting and compliance.

Byrd is a Certified Public Accountant and currently serves on the Financial Executives International Association. He’s also an active member of The American Institute of CPAs and the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants. He earned BBAs in both finance and accounting from Texas A&M University, and his MBA, with honors, from Houston Baptist University.

Byrd replaces long-time executive Michael L. Paxton, who will be retiring after helping to transition his duties. Paxton will remain a member of Intrusion’s board of directors after his retirement.

About INTRUSION INC. (OTCMKTS:INTZ)

Intrusion Inc. (Intrusion) develops, markets and supports a range of entity identification, data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The Company’s product families include TraceCop, which is for identity discovery and disclosure and consists of a database of worldwide Internet Protocol (IP) addresses, and Savant, which is a data mining product for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. The Company markets and distributes its products to end users, value-added resellers, system integrators, managed service providers and distributors. The Company’s end user customers include the United States federal government entities, local government entities, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, hospitals and other healthcare providers, and other customers. The Company also offers a range of services, including design and configuration, project planning, training, installation and maintenance.