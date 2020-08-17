SEC Filings VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On August 13, 2020, VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release to announce the Company’s financial results for its fiscal year 2021 first quarter ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On August 14, 2020,the Companybegan utilizing a new corporate presentation. A copy of the updated corporate presentation is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.2.

Disclaimer.

The information in this Current Report onForm8-K,including the information set forth in Exhibits99.1 and 99.2, are being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), nor shall Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2 filed herewith be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits Index