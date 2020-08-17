VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On August 13, 2020, VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release to announce the Company’s financial results for its fiscal year 2021 first quarter ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1.
Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.
On August 14, 2020,the Companybegan utilizing a new corporate presentation. A copy of the updated corporate presentation is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.2.
Disclaimer.
The information in this Current Report onForm8-K,including the information set forth in Exhibits99.1 and 99.2, are being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), nor shall Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2 filed herewith be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits Index
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. Exhibit
EX-99 2 ex99-1.htm PRESS RELEASE ex99-1     Exhibit 99.1 VistaGen Therapeutics Reports Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial Results and Highlights CNS Pipeline and Business Progress   Company Received Over $17.5 Million Net Proceeds from PH94B Upfront License Payment and Public Offering of Common Stock Subsequent to Quarter-end   Positive Meeting with the FDA Sets Key Aspects of Pivotal PH94B Phase 3 Study   SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO,…
About VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for patients with diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system (CNS). Its lead product candidate, AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in patients with an inadequate response to standard antidepressants approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In addition to AV-101, the Company has developed a human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform, which includes its in-vitro bioassay system, CardioSafe 3D, to predict potential heart toxicity of new chemical entities (NCEs) long before testing in animal and human studies. The Company is focused on regenerative medicine (RM) applications using blood, cartilage, heart and/or liver cells derived from hPSCs.

