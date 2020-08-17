Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On August 14, 2020, 2020, we issued a press release announcing our financial results for our second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020. The information contained in the press release is incorporated herein by reference and furnished as Exhibit 99.1.

The information in this Item 2.02 and Exhibit 99.1 is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press release dated August 14, 2020

Sphere 3D Corp Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 exhibit99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Sphere 3D Corporation: Exhibit 99.1 – Filed by newsfilecorp.com Exhibit 99.1 Sphere 3D Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Toronto,…

