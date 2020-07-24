VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.
EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm PRESS RELEASE ex99-1 Exhibit 99.1 VistaGen Therapeutics Announces Positive Meeting with FDA Regarding Pivotal Phase 3 Study of PH94B for Acute Treatment of Anxiety in Patients with Social Anxiety Disorder Company Reaches Consensus with FDA on Key Aspects of Novel Pivotal Phase 3 Study Agency Guidance May Provide Significant Time- and Cost-Efficiency for Phase 3 Program Approximately 17 Million American Adults Suffer from Social Anxiety Disorder SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO,…
About VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for patients with diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system (CNS). Its lead product candidate, AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in patients with an inadequate response to standard antidepressants approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In addition to AV-101, the Company has developed a human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform, which includes its in-vitro bioassay system, CardioSafe 3D, to predict potential heart toxicity of new chemical entities (NCEs) long before testing in animal and human studies. The Company is focused on regenerative medicine (RM) applications using blood, cartilage, heart and/or liver cells derived from hPSCs.