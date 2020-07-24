SEC Filings VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On July 23, 2020, VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”) announced the results of a positive meeting with theU.S. Food and Drug Administration(“FDA”) regarding Phase 3 development of PH94B for the acute treatment of anxiety in adult patients with social anxiety disorder (“SAD”), including consensus on key aspects of a unique initial pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of PH94B involving a single-event, laboratory-simulated public speaking challenge in adult patients with SAD. A copy of the Company’s press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

On July 23, 2020, the Company began utilizing a new corporate presentation, a copy of which is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.2.

The information in Item 7.01 of this Current Report onForm8-K,including the information set forth in Exhibit99.1 and 99.2, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), nor shall Exhibit 99.1 and 99.2 filed herewith be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

