VILLAGE SUPER MARKET, INC. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 9.01 of Form 8-K would be filed by amendment to the Original 8-K within 71 days after the date on which the Original 8-K was required to be filed. Village has determined that such financial statements and pro forma financial information are not required and therefore is amending and restating Items 9.01 of the Original 8-K to eliminate the references to the potential subsequent filing of financial statements and pro forma financial information.
Village Super Market, Inc. (Village) is engaged in retail sale of food and nonfood products. As of July 30, 2016, the Company operated a chain of 29 ShopRite supermarkets, 18 of which are located in northern New Jersey, eight in southern New Jersey, two in Maryland and one in northeastern Pennsylvania. The Company is a member of Wakefern Food Corporation (Wakefern), which is a retailer-owned food cooperative and owner of the ShopRite name. As of July 30, 2016, Wakefern operated 336 supermarkets and other retail formats, including 94 stores operated by Wakefern. The Company’s stores include the Village Food Garden concept, featuring a restaurant style kitchen and several kiosks offering a variety of store prepared specialty foods for both take-home and in-store dining. The Company offers a range of products, including groceries, dairy and frozen, produce, meats, non-foods, deli and prepared food, pharmacy, seafood, bakery and liquor.