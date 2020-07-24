SEC Filings VILLAGE SUPER MARKET, INC. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 9.01 of Form 8-K would be filed by amendment to the Original 8-K within 71 days after the date on which the Original 8-K was required to be filed. Village has determined that such financial statements and pro forma financial information are not required and therefore is amending and restating Items 9.01 of the Original 8-K to eliminate the references to the potential subsequent filing of financial statements and pro forma financial information.

Except as described above, all of the other information in the Original 8-K remains unchanged.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

Not applicable.