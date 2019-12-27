VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On December 26, 2019, VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”) began utilizing a new corporate presentation. A copy of the updated corporate presentation is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1.
The information in Item 7.01 of this Current Report onForm8-K,including the information set forth in Exhibit99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), nor shall Exhibit 99.1 filed herewith be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.
Item 8.01. Other Events.
On December 19, 2019, the Company announced successful results from a first-step, Phase1bclinical study with healthy U.S. military Veterans, which measured NMDAR (N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor) target engagement of the Company\’s investigational product candidate, AV-101, an oral NMDAR glycine site antagonist, for potential treatment of suicidal ideation in Veterans.A copy of the press release is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.2.
Item 9.01. Exhibits.
See Exhibit Index.
About VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for patients with diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system (CNS). Its lead product candidate, AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in patients with an inadequate response to standard antidepressants approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In addition to AV-101, the Company has developed a human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform, which includes its in-vitro bioassay system, CardioSafe 3D, to predict potential heart toxicity of new chemical entities (NCEs) long before testing in animal and human studies. The Company is focused on regenerative medicine (RM) applications using blood, cartilage, heart and/or liver cells derived from hPSCs.

