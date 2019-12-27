SEC Filings VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On December 26, 2019, VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”) began utilizing a new corporate presentation. A copy of the updated corporate presentation is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On December 19, 2019, the Company announced successful results from a first-step, Phase1bclinical study with healthy U.S. military Veterans, which measured NMDAR (N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor) target engagement of the Company\’s investigational product candidate, AV-101, an oral NMDAR glycine site antagonist, for potential treatment of suicidal ideation in Veterans.A copy of the press release is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.2.

Item 9.01. Exhibits.

