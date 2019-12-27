Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02.

Appointment of John W. Gibson, Jr. as Chief Executive Officer, President, Director and Chairman of the Board

On December 21, 2019, Flotek Industries, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into an Employment Agreement with John W. Gibson, Jr. to which he will serve as Chief Executive Officer, President, director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) beginning on January 6, 2020. In his role as Chief Executive Officer and President, Mr. Gibson will perform the functions of the Company’s principal executive officer.

Mr. Gibson, 62, previously served as Chairman of Energy Technology at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Company (“TPH”), an energy-focused investment bank headquartered in Houston, Texas. He started with TPH in May 2016 and will transition from Chairman of Energy Technology to become a Senior Advisor to TPH. Prior to TPH, Mr. Gibson served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Tervita Corporation, a major Canadian-based environmental and oilfield services company, from July 2010 to May 2015. He served as a Director and Chair of the Compensation Committee of Tervita from May 2015 until December 2016. He also served as a director of I-Pulse Inc. from January 2010 until September 2019. From September 2005 until July 2010, Mr. Gibson was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Paradigm B.V., a provider of enterprise software solutions to the global oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. He currently serves on the Boards of Directors of Orocobre Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, and BluWare Inc, a private company focused on providing data compression tools to the oil and gas industry. Mr. Gibson serves on the visiting committee of the Bureau of Economic Geology of The University of Texas, as Director of the National KICKSTART Program and as a member of the University of Houston Energy Advisory Board. Mr. Gibson has been The Honorary Consul to Texas of Kazakhstan since November 2019. Mr. Gibson holds a Bachlor of Science in Geology from Auburn University and Master of Science in Geology from the University of Houston.

Mr. Gibson has no family relationships with any director, executive officer or person nominated or chosen by the Company to become a director or executive officer of the Company. The Company is not aware of any related transactions or relationships between Mr. Gibson and the Company that would require disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K. Other than the Gibson Employment Agreement (as defined below), there are no arrangements or understandings between Mr. Gibson and any other persons to which Mr. Gibson was selected as an officer or director. Mr. Gibson has not been, and is not currently expected to be, appointed to any committees of the Board.

Employment Agreement

On December 21, 2019, the Company entered into an Employment Agreement, dated effective as of December 22, 2019 (the “Gibson Employment Agreement”) with John W. Gibson, Jr. to which Mr. Gibson will become the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, President, director and Chairman of the Board. The Gibson Employment Agreement (i) provides for a term of employment commencing on December 22, 2019 and continuing until the earlier of (a) December 31, 2024, (b) Mr. Gibson’s resignation with or without Good Reason (as defined in the Gibson Employment Agreement) or Mr. Gibson’s death or disability, or (c) termination by the Company with or without Cause (as defined in the Gibson Employment Agreement); and (ii) provides that, upon termination of Mr. Gibson’s employment by the Company without Cause or by Mr. Gibson with Good Reason prior to the end of the term of employment and subject to the satisfaction of certain other specified conditions, (a) Mr. Gibson’s unvested equity awards that vest over a period of time and that vest in whole or in part as a result of a achieving a performance goal, and only to the extent such goal has been satisfied as of the termination date, will fully vest and (b) the post-termination exercise period for any vested stock options will be until the earlier of 1,095 days from the termination date and the tenth (10th) anniversary of the date of grant.

In addition, if Mr. Gibson’s employment is terminated without Cause or by Mr. Gibson for Good Reason prior to the end of the employment term and within 24 months following a Change of Control (as defined in the Gibson Employment Agreement), then Mr. Gibson will be entitled to severance compensation equal to the sum of the amount of Mr. Gibson’s then-effective base salary, plus the amount of Mr. Gibson’s target bonus in effect for the year in which a Change of Control occurs and accelerated vesting of outstanding equity awards, as more fully described in the Gibson Employment Agreement.