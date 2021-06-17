VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On June 16, 2021, VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that the Company expects to be added to the Russell 2000® Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell Indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on Monday, June 28, 2021. A copy of the press release is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits Index
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. Exhibit
About VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for patients with diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system (CNS). Its lead product candidate, AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in patients with an inadequate response to standard antidepressants approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In addition to AV-101, the Company has developed a human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform, which includes its in-vitro bioassay system, CardioSafe 3D, to predict potential heart toxicity of new chemical entities (NCEs) long before testing in animal and human studies. The Company is focused on regenerative medicine (RM) applications using blood, cartilage, heart and/or liver cells derived from hPSCs.

