VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On June 16, 2021, VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that the Company expects to be added to the Russell 2000® Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell Indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on Monday, June 28, 2021. A copy of the press release is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1.

