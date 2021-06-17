LEGACY EDUCATION ALLIANCE, INC. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD disclosure

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc., (the “Company”), expects to provide marketing materials to placement agents, broker dealers, stockholders and potential investors in the Company from and after the date of this report. A copy of these materials is attached hereto as an Exhibit and incorporated herein by reference. In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information set forth herein and in the presentation is deemed to be “furnished” and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of the Exchange Act. The information set forth in Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K shall not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information in this Current Report on Form 8-K that is required to be disclosed solely to satisfy the requirements of Regulation FD.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

99.1 Legacy EdTech Online Degree Business Investment Strategy/Background dated June 2021



Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. Exhibit

SEC.gov | Request Rate Threshold Exceeded html {height: 100%} body {height: 100%; margin:0; padding:0;} #header {background-color:#003968; color:#fff; padding:15px 20px 10px 20px;font-family:Arial,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About LEGACY EDUCATION ALLIANCE, INC. (OTCMKTS:LEAI)

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc., formerly Priced In Corp., is a provider of educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate and financial markets investing strategies and techniques. The Company operates through four segments: the United States (U.S.), Canada, the United Kingdom (U.K.) and Other foreign markets. The Company’s programs are offered through a range of formats and channels, including free-preview workshops, basic training classes, symposiums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching and e-learning, mainly under the Rich Dad Education brand (Rich Dad). In addition to Rich Dad, the Company markets its products and services under a range of brands, including Martin Roberts, The Independent Woman, Women in Wealth and Brick Buy Brick. Its products and services are offered in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other international markets.