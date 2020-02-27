VISTA GOLD CORP. (TSE:VGZ) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On February 26, 2020, the registrant provided an overview of the Company’s audited financial results and highlights for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. The Company’s full financial results can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on February 26, 2020.

Highlights for 2019

A copy of the press release is attached to this report as Exhibit 99.1. In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information set forth herein and in the press release is deemed to be “furnished” and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing. The information set forth in Item 7.01 of this report shall not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information in this report on Form 8-K that is required to be disclosed solely to satisfy the requirements of Regulation FD.

About VISTA GOLD CORP. (TSE:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp. is engaged in the gold mining industry. The Company is focused on the evaluation, acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold exploration. The Company operates in the segment of evaluation, acquisition and exploration activities, which are focused principally in Australia and North America. The Company’s assets include the Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia; interest in Midas Gold Corp.; non-core projects in Mexico and the United States, and royalty interests in project in Mexico and Indonesia. The Mt Todd gold project is located approximately 60 kilometers by road northwest of Katherine, Northern Territory, Australia, and over 250 kilometers southeast of Darwin. The Company operates Mt Todd gold project through its subsidiary, Vista Gold Australia Pty. Ltd (Vista Gold Australia). Total land holdings controlled by Vista Gold Australia are approximately 140,000 hectares.