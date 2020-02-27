SEC Filings ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:AEY) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:AEY) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On February 27, 2020, the Company announced the departure of Colby Empey, the President of the Wireless Infrastructure Services segment. The Company named Jimmy Taylor as the Interim President of the Wireless Infrastructure Services segment to replace Mr. Empey.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On February 27, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the departure of Colby Empey, the Company\’s President of the Wireless Infrastructure Services segment, and naming Jimmy Taylor as the Interim President of the Wireless Infrastructure Services segment. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

