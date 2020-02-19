Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Conditions.

On February 19, 2020, Vishay Precision Group, Inc. issued a press release announcing results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for any purpose.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Story continues below

EX-99.1 2 vpg-20200219x8kxex991.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit Exhibit 99.1For Immediate ReleaseVPG Reports Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Twelve Month ResultsMALVERN,…To view the full exhibit click

About Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems, as well as specialty resistors and strain gages. The Company operates through three business segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems. Its Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage operating segments. The Foil Technology Products segment’s brands include Alpha Electronics, Micro-Measurements, Powertron and Vishay Foil Resistors. The Force Sensors segment includes load cells and force measurement transducers that are offered as precision sensors for industrial and commercial use. The Weighing and Control Systems segment designs and manufactures systems that consists of load cells and instrumentation for weighing and force control/measurement for a range of uses, including on-board weighing and overload monitor systems. The segment’s brands include BLH Nobel, KELK and VPG Onboard Weighing.