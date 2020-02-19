Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Files An 8-K Other Events

EX-99.1 2 c95299_ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 For Immediate Release Enzo Biochem Reports Publication of Study Detailing Promising Activity of Drug Candidate SK1-I in a Model of Lupus Drug Candidate SK1-I Shown to Markedly Decrease Lupus-Associated Immune Criteria and Kidney Inflammation in Preclinical Study Study is Further Confirmation of Enzo Biochem’s Proprietary Compound’s Potential for Treatment of this and other Autoimmune Diseases NEW YORK,…

About Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Enzo Biochem, Inc. is a bioscience company focusing on delivering and applying technology capabilities to produce products and services. The Company’s segments include Enzo Clinical Labs, Enzo Life Sciences and Enzo Therapeutics. Enzo Clinical Labs is a clinical reference laboratory providing a range of clinical services to physicians, medical centers, other clinical labs and pharmaceutical companies. It offers a menu of molecular and other clinical laboratory tests or procedures. Enzo Life Sciences manufactures, develops and markets products and tools to clinical research, drug development and bioscience research customers. Enzo Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical venture that develops multiple approaches in the areas of gastrointestinal, infectious, ophthalmic and metabolic diseases. Its products in the development pipeline include a range of assays for detection of various women’s health infectious agents, as well as for use in the identification of pathogens for other markets.