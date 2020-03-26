VERTEX ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On March 26, 2020, Vertex Energy, Inc. (“ Vertex ” or the “ Company ”) issued a press release including an updated projected adjusted EBITDA range for the first quarter of 2020; information regarding free cash flow for the first quarter of 2020; information regarding total cash and funds available under the Company’s credit facilities; and an update regarding the Company’s response to COVID-19. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K.

The information contained in this Current Report shall not be deemed “ filed ” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “ Exchange Act ”), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

The press release furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K, contains forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s current expectations and are subject to the limitations and qualifications set forth in the press release as well as in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, that actual events and/or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. These statements also involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the results of the Company, its divisions and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include comments as to the Company’s beliefs and expectations as to future financial performance, events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company’s control. More information on potential factors that could affect the Company’s financial results is included from time to time in the “ Forward-Looking Statements, ” “ Risk Factors ” and “ Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ” sections of the Company’s periodic and current filings with the SEC, including the Form 10-Qs and Form 10-Ks, filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov and in the “ Investor Relations ” – “ SEC Filings ” section of the Company’s website at www.vertexenergy.com . Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as otherwise provided by law.

99.1* Press Release of Vertex Energy, Inc., dated March 26, 2020 * Furnished herewith.



Vertex Energy Inc. Exhibit

About VERTEX ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc. is an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The Company focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. The Company’s segments include the Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery divisions. The Company’s product categories include Used Motor Oil, Fuel Oil, pyrolysis gasoline (Pygas), Gasoline Blendstock and Base Oil. The Black Oil division is engaged in operations across the used motor oil recycling value chain, including collection, aggregation, transportation, storage, refinement and sales of aggregated feedstock and re-refined products to end users. The Refining and Marketing division is engaged in the aggregation of feedstock, re-refining it into end products, and selling these products to customers. The Recovery division is a provider of generator solutions for the recovery and management of hydrocarbon streams.