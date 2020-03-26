OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.
OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMNOVA) is a provider of emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals and engineered surfaces for commercial, industrial and residential end uses. The Company operates in two segments: Performance Chemicals and Engineered Surfaces. OMNOVA Performance Chemicals segment produces a range of emulsion polymers and specialty chemicals based primarily on styrene butadiene (SB), styrene butadiene acrylonitrile (SBA), styrene butadiene vinyl pyridine, nitrile butadiene (NBR), polyvinyl acetate, acrylic, styrene acrylic, vinyl acrylic, glyoxal, fluorochemical and bio-based chemistries. The Company’s Engineered Surfaces segment develops, designs, produces and markets a line of functional and decorative surfacing products, including coated fabrics, vinyl, paper and specialty laminates, and performance films. It operates production facilities in the United States, Europe, China and India.