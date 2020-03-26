OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On January 15, 2020, Synthomer plc (“Synthomer”) received conditional regulatory approval from the European Commission with respect to Synthomer’s pending acquisition of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (“OMNOVA”).
On February 6, 2020, Turkey also provided conditional regulatory approval for the acquisition, subject to Synthomer’s satisfaction of the conditions imposed by the European Commission on its regulatory approval.
On March 26, 2020, the European Commission adopted a decision, which was the last remaining regulatory approval required to complete the acquisition. In accordance with the merger agreement for the acquisition, OMNOVA and Synthomer expect the acquisition to be completed on April 1, 2020, subject to satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.
OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMNOVA) is a provider of emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals and engineered surfaces for commercial, industrial and residential end uses. The Company operates in two segments: Performance Chemicals and Engineered Surfaces. OMNOVA Performance Chemicals segment produces a range of emulsion polymers and specialty chemicals based primarily on styrene butadiene (SB), styrene butadiene acrylonitrile (SBA), styrene butadiene vinyl pyridine, nitrile butadiene (NBR), polyvinyl acetate, acrylic, styrene acrylic, vinyl acrylic, glyoxal, fluorochemical and bio-based chemistries. The Company’s Engineered Surfaces segment develops, designs, produces and markets a line of functional and decorative surfacing products, including coated fabrics, vinyl, paper and specialty laminates, and performance films. It operates production facilities in the United States, Europe, China and India.

