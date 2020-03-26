SEC Filings OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On January 15, 2020, Synthomer plc (“Synthomer”) received conditional regulatory approval from the European Commission with respect to Synthomer’s pending acquisition of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (“OMNOVA”).

On February 6, 2020, Turkey also provided conditional regulatory approval for the acquisition, subject to Synthomer’s satisfaction of the conditions imposed by the European Commission on its regulatory approval.

On March 26, 2020, the European Commission adopted a decision, which was the last remaining regulatory approval required to complete the acquisition. In accordance with the merger agreement for the acquisition, OMNOVA and Synthomer expect the acquisition to be completed on April 1, 2020, subject to satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.