Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On June 9, 2020, Vermillion, Inc. (the “Company”), issued a press release announcing that the Company’s common stock is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index by FTSE Russell, effective after the United States stock market opening on June 29, 2020.

A copy of the Company’s press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

VERMILLION, INC. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 vrml-20200609xex99_1.htm EX-99.1 2020-06-09 8K Ex 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Vermillion Set to Join Russell 3000 Index AUSTIN,…

About Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML)

Vermillion, Inc. is a diagnostic service and bio-analytic solutions provider. The Company is engaged in the business of developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease. It sells OVA1 risk of malignancy test for pelvic mass disease (OVA1). OVA1 is a blood test designed to, in addition to a physician’s clinical assessment of a woman with a pelvic mass, identify women who are at risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor prior to planned surgery. It developed OVA1 through pre-clinical studies in collaboration with various academic medical centers encompassing over 2,500 clinical samples. OVA1 is validated in a multi-center clinical trial encompassing approximately 30 sites reflective of the diverse nature of the clinical centers, at which ovarian adnexal masses are evaluated. Its ASPiRA LABS is a laboratory that provides diagnostic services using a biomarker-based diagnostic algorithm to inform clinical decision making and personalized treatment plans.