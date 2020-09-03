VerifyMe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRME) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

On September 1, 2020, VerifyMe, Inc. (the “Company”) presented at the LD Micro 500 Virtual Investor Conference. A copy of the slides that accompanied that presentation are furnished to this Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 and are available at the Investors section of the Company’s website.

The information furnished to this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities under such section and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Slides for September 1, 2020 LD Micro 500 Virtual Investor Conference



VerifyMe, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99_1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 NASDAQ:VRME September 2020 Advanced Brand Protection Solutions Investor Presentation © 2020 FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS Forward Looking Statements In addition to historical information,…

About VerifyMe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRME)

VerifyMe, Inc., formerly LaserLock Technologies, Inc., operates in the anti-counterfeiting industry. The Company offers security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a range of applications in the security field for both digital and physical transactions. Its products are used to manage and issue secure credentials, including national identifications, passports, driver licenses and access control credentials, as well as authentication security software to secure physical and logical access to facilities, computer networks, Internet sites and mobile applications. Its digital technologies involve the utilization of multiple authentication mechanisms, some of which it owns and some of which it license. These mechanisms include biometric factors, knowledge factors, possession factors and location factors. The Company’s solutions allow the assessment and quantification of risk using a scoring mechanism.