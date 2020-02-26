SEC Filings VERACYTE, INC. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On February 25, 2020, the Company filed a prospectus supplement (“Prospectus Supplement”) to its effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3ASR (File No. 333-231173) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 2, 2019. The Company filed the Prospectus Supplement for the purpose of registering for resale up to 376,732 shares of the Company’s common stock issued to NanoString Technologies, Inc. (“NanoString”), which shares were originally issued in connection with the Company’s acquisition of certain assets from NanoString on December 3, 2019.

In connection with the filing of the Prospectus Supplement, the Company is filing an opinion of its counsel, Fenwick & West LLP, regarding the legality of the common stock being registered, which opinion is attached as Exhibit 5.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits