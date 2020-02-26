VERACYTE, INC. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Files An 8-K Other Events

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

VERACYTE, INC. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01. Other Events.

On February 25, 2020, the Company filed a prospectus supplement (“Prospectus Supplement”) to its effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3ASR (File No. 333-231173) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 2, 2019. The Company filed the Prospectus Supplement for the purpose of registering for resale up to 376,732 shares of the Company’s common stock issued to NanoString Technologies, Inc. (“NanoString”), which shares were originally issued in connection with the Company’s acquisition of certain assets from NanoString on December 3, 2019.
In connection with the filing of the Prospectus Supplement, the Company is filing an opinion of its counsel, Fenwick & West LLP, regarding the legality of the common stock being registered, which opinion is attached as Exhibit 5.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
VERACYTE, INC. Exhibit
EX-5.1 2 vcyt-2252020x8kprosuppxexh.htm VCYT – 8-K 2.25.20 EXHIBIT 5.1 Exhibit Exhibit 5.1February 25,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About VERACYTE, INC. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc. is a genomic diagnostics company. The Company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It targets diseases in which patients undergo invasive diagnostic procedures. Its products combine genomic technology, clinical science and machine learning. The Company commercializes over three genomic tests, which are transforming the diagnosis of thyroid cancer, lung cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The Company’s commercial solution, the Afirma Thyroid fine needle aspiration (FNA) Analysis, centers on the Afirma Gene Expression Classifier (GEC). The Afirma GEC is offered directly or as part of a solution that also includes cytopathology. The Company operates in the pulmonology diagnostics market. It offers Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier, a genomic test to resolve ambiguity in lung cancer diagnosis. It also offers the Envisia Genomic Classifier, which is designed to help in the assessment of patients suspected to have idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR