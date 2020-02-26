BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES, INC. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 25, 2020, Barrett Business Services, Inc., issued a news release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. The release also provides management’s expectations for diluted earnings per share for the 2020 full year and growth in gross billings for the next rolling 12-month period, together with related assumptions. A copy of the news release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and incorporated by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits: The following exhibit is furnished with this Form 8-K:

99.1 News Release dated February 25, 2020.



BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm2010964d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 BBSI Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results – Full Year Net Income up 27% to a Record $48.3 Million

About BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES, INC. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) is a provider of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. The Company has developed a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. BBSI’s core purpose is to advocate for business owners, particularly in the small and mid-sized business segment. The Company offers two categories of services: Professional Employer Services (PEO) and Staffing. It enters into a client services agreement with its PEO clients to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company. Its staffing services include on-demand or short-term staffing assignments, contract staffing, long-term or indefinite-term on-site management and direct placement. It operates through a network of branch offices throughout California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia.