VBI VACCINES INC (TSE:VBV) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On June 22, 2020, VBI Vaccines Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that updated Part B data from its ongoing Phase 1/2a study of VBI-1901, the Company’s cancer vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, in recurrent glioblastoma patients is being presented in an e-poster at the 2020 American Association for Cancer Research Virtual Annual Meeting II, June 22-24, 2020. A copy of the e-poster being presented and the press release are furnished as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and are incorporated by reference herein.

Further, on June 22, 2020, the Company posted a webcast of Dr. David E. Anderson, the Company’s Chief Scientific Officer, discussing the foregoing data with Allen Waziri, M.D., a member of the Company’s GBM/Immuno-Oncology Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board, reviewing a slide presentation. A copy of the slides presented during the webcast are furnished as Exhibit 99.3 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference herein.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update, supplement or amend the materials attached hereto.

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K (including Exhibits 99.1, 99.2 and 99.3 attached hereto) is being furnished to Item 7.01 and shall not be deemed to be filed for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise be subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed to be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof and regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 E-poster being presented at the 2020 American Association for Cancer Research Virtual Annual Meeting II, June 22-24, 2020 (furnished to Item 7.01) 99.2 Press Release dated June 22, 2020 (furnished to Item 7.01). 99.3 Presentation slides dated June 22, 2020 (furnished to Item 7.01)



About VBI VACCINES INC (TSE:VBV)

VBI Vaccines Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company. The Company’s principal products include cytomegalovirus (CMV) Vaccine Candidate, enveloped Virus Like Particle (eVLP) Vaccine Platform and Lipid Particle Vaccine (LPV) Vaccine Platform. The Company is also engaged in the research and development (R and D) activity. The Company’s subsidiaries includes Variation Biotechnologies (US), Inc. (VBI US) and Variation Biotechnologies Inc. (VBI Cda).