LM FUNDING AMERICA, INC. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.
On June 22, 2020, LMFA issued a press release announced that holders of its warrants exercised such warrants for 1,227,700 common shares at $2.40 per share for total consideration of $2,946,480. The warrants were issued in the company\’s November 2018 registered unit offering. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits
LM FUNDING AMERICA, INC. Exhibit
