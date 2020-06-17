VBI VACCINES INC. (TSE:VBV) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On June 17, 2020, VBI Vaccines Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that members of the Company’s management team will participate in various upcoming virtual investor conferences. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is hereby incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release dated June 17, 2020



VBI Vaccines Inc/BC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 VBI Vaccines to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences CAMBRIDGE,…

