ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION (TSE:ATP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

As previously announced, Atlantic Power Corporation (the “Company”) will hold an annual and special meeting of its shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on June 17, 2020. On June 17, 2020, the Company posted the presentation to be used at the Annual Meeting (the “Presentation”) to the Company’s website, http://www.atlanticpower.com, in the “Media & Events” section under “Presentations” and “Annual General Meeting.” The Presentation reviews, among other things, significant developments this year to date, the Company’s progress in strengthening its financial position, and capital allocation decisions over the past five years. A copy of the Presentation is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is hereby incorporated by reference.

Information contained on the Company’s website or that can be accessed through the Company’s website is not incorporated into and does not constitute a part of this Current Report on Form 8-K. The Company has included its website address only as an inactive textual reference and does not intend it to be an active link to the Company’s website.

The information in this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, or otherwise subject to the liability of that Section, nor shall such information be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as otherwise stated in that filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits