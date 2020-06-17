ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION (TSE:ATP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01              Regulation FD Disclosure.

As previously announced, Atlantic Power Corporation (the “Company”) will hold an annual and special meeting of its shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on June 17, 2020. On June 17, 2020, the Company posted the presentation to be used at the Annual Meeting (the “Presentation”) to the Company’s website, http://www.atlanticpower.com, in the “Media & Events” section under “Presentations” and “Annual General Meeting.” The Presentation reviews, among other things, significant developments this year to date, the Company’s progress in strengthening its financial position, and capital allocation decisions over the past five years. A copy of the Presentation is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is hereby incorporated by reference.

Information contained on the Company’s website or that can be accessed through the Company’s website is not incorporated into and does not constitute a part of this Current Report on Form 8-K. The Company has included its website address only as an inactive textual reference and does not intend it to be an active link to the Company’s website.

The information in this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, or otherwise subject to the liability of that Section, nor shall such information be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as otherwise stated in that filing.

Item 9.01.             Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits


Atlantic Power Corporation (Atlantic Power) owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. The Company’s power generation projects sell electricity to utilities and other commercial customers primarily under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs). Atlantic Power operates through four segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. Atlantic Power’s power generation projects in operation have an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 2,140 megawatts (MW), in which its aggregate ownership interest is approximately 1,500 MW. The Company’s portfolio consists of interests in approximately 20 operational power generation projects across over nine states in the United States and approximately two provinces in Canada. The Company’s power generation projects are primarily located in California, the United States Mid-Atlantic, New York and the provinces of Ontario and British Columbia.

