UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS, INC. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Files An 8-K Other Events

Attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated by reference herein is an announcement from Utah Medical Products, Inc. detailing a change in date for the Company’s annual meeting as presented in a press release dated March 23, 2020.

ITEM 9.01—FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS

UTMD Postpones its 2020 Annual Stockholders' Meeting for Three Months Contact: Crystal Rios March 23,

About UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS, INC. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) is engaged in the business of producing medical devices that are disposable and for hospital use. The Company’s product categories include labor and delivery/obstetrics, including fetal monitoring accessories, Vacuum-Assisted Delivery Systems (VAD), and other labor and delivery tools; neonatal intensive care, including DISPOSA-HOOD, DELTRAN PLUS and GESCO; gynecology/urology/electrosurgery, including LETZ System, FINESSE+ Generator, EPITOME, PATHFINDER PLUS, HOLMIUM LASER FIBRES, LIBERTY System, ENDOCURETTE, TVUS/HSG-Cath and LUMIN, and blood pressure monitoring, including DELTRAN Disposable Pressure Transducer (DPT), and pressure monitoring accessories, components and other molded parts. UTMD markets a range of medical devices used in critical care areas, especially the neonatal intensive care unit, the labor and delivery department and the women’s health center in hospitals, as well as products sold to outpatient clinics and physician’s offices.