THE RUBICON PROJECT, INC. (NYSE:RUBI) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01.

On March 23, 2020, The Rubicon Project, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Rubicon Project”), issued a press release announcing that due to the rapidly evolving public health concerns relating to the novel coronavirus pandemic and the spread of COVID-19 and governmental actions related thereto, Rubicon Project intends to convene and then immediately adjourn, without conducting any business, its special meeting of stockholders scheduled to occur at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on March 30, 2020 to 10:05 a.m. Pacific Time on March 30, 2020 in a virtual meeting format only. The full text of the press release issued in connection with the announcement is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

99.1 Press Release issued by The Rubicon Project, Inc., dated March 23, 2020



RUBICON PROJECT, INC. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm PRESS RELEASE THE RUBICON PROJECT,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About THE RUBICON PROJECT, INC. (NYSE:RUBI)

The Rubicon Project, Inc. offers a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of advertising for both buyers and sellers. The Company’s solution enables buyers and sellers to purchase and sell a range of advertising units, including display and video, utilizing various inventory types, including direct sale of inventory, real-time bidding (RTB) and static bidding, across digital channels, including mobile Web, mobile application and desktop, as well as across various out of home channels, such as digital billboards. The Company’s platform features applications for digital advertising sellers, including Websites, mobile applications and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks (ATDs), demand side platforms (DSPs) and advertisement networks, to buy advertising inventory, and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.