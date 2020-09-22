Using Technology in Teaching and Learning | Important Considerations

Sponsored Content

For years, developments in terms of technological innovations have continued to transform how we socialize and work. Only recently have we started to look at the possible implications of embracing technology for educational purposes. It has been postulated that technology ushers in serious structural changes that can play an important role in enhancing student performance and teacher productivity.

When used to intentionally support learning, technological applications make instruction fun. Students are able to use computers and handheld devices. Technology also allows for the expansion of course offerings and enhanced to study material and supports. Technology has also been shown to change learning through the infusion of a new model of connected instruction. Teachers are always connected to students and quality resources and content.

Technologies Transforming Learning

To understand how teachers can use technology to enhance learning, we need to look at some popular applications that are already being used in classrooms. Today, there exist numerous resources that can improve productivity while lowering the costs associated with education. Below find some notable ones.

Cloud-Based Learning Management Systems

As digital education starts to gain popularity, the focus is shifting to the possible role of learning management systems. That said, the tools are meant to deploy and assess online instruction. The institution can upload assets to the system, which makes it easy for learners to access them remotely.

In this sense, the learning management system implies a vast repository where schools can store and track learning information. Stakeholders with logins and passwords are able to access the learning resources at their own time and from any part of the world.

Presentation Software

The goal of learner-oriented learning is to improve motivation and student engagement. Sometimes it makes sense for teachers to make use of visual aids to support learning and stimulate collaboration. Technology has created tools that support this purpose with applications like PowerPoint and Focusky gaining considerable popularity.

Research shows that presentation is a great communication strategy. It supports interaction between the presenter and the audience. As such, an effective teacher is someone who can think of ways to use presentation tools to improve communication through a presentation. Make sure to shape your content and style to suit your intended audience.

Classroom Response Systems

One of the most popular technological applications today is classroom management systems. These are applications that support student participation during instruction through electronic devices. Students are able to record their responses and receive immediate feedback. Anonymity with such systems supports participation. The responses show teachers areas that require more attention.

Essentially, a classroom response system is a set of software or hardware that supports learning and teaching activities. The teacher issues multiple choice questions to students through a computer projector. Students then submit their responses to the question through a clicker. The teacher can then use software to gather the answers and create a chart of correct and wrong responses.

There are many other technological applications, including online assignments and collaboration tools. From getting tutoring help from royalessays to seeking feedback on assignments, students are able to work together and deepen their understanding of the course material. Teachers can also make use of tools for information visualization. There is also the possibility of using podcasts, games, and tablets to make instruction more interesting and dynamic.

Useful Tips for Teachers

It is true that traditional education is no longer enough to guarantee effective learning. Education has emerged to transform how students create, share, and access important information. It has improved access and made interaction easier.

That said, there have been numerous obstacles, mostly revolving around the implementation of technology. To overcome most of the challenges, teachers need to be persuaded that technology is here to empower them rather than replace their roles. The goal is to make learning as effective as possible.

Schools need to prefer technology that works to empower teachers. Most educators choose to reject technology when they think that the applications are likely to divert attention from learning. It is best to choose applications that facilitate teachers to achieve more with lesser resources.

Also, teachers ought to be encouraged to approach the adoption of education technology as an important element in lesson planning. By planning in advance, the instructors will be able to predict challenges and prepare well for them. Although most teachers worry that educational technology may be too expensive, there are many open-source technologies that can course. These are stable and secure and can be used on multiple platforms.

Technology has changed and continues to shape how education is delivered and accessed. Schools and teachers have to seek strategies to make these applications effective while considering the needs of individual students.