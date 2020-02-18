USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (NASDAQ:USAT) Files An 8-K Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements or a Related Audit Report or Completed Interim Review

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (NASDAQ:USAT) Files An 8-K Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements or a Related Audit Report or Completed Interim Review
Item 4.02