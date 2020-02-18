SEC Filings ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.

ARCA biopharma, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 abio-ex991_7.htm EX-99.1 abio-ex991_7.htm Exhibit 99.1 ARCA Biopharma announces FISCAL YEAR 2019 financial results AND Provides CorporatE update ———————————————————————————————————— • U.S. FDA Special Protocol Assessment agreement for a single pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial (PRECISION-AF) of genetically-targeted Gencaro • PRECISION-AF clinical trial initiation anticipated fourth quarter of 2020 • Trial to evaluate Gencaro as a potential treatment for prevention of atrial fibrillation in a heart failure population for which there are no FDA indicated drug therapies Westminster,…

About ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (ARCA) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is principally focused on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a beta-blocker and mild vasodilator that the Company is evaluating in a clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation (AF) in patients with heart failure with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction (HFREF). Gencaro is considered part of the beta-blocker class of compounds because of its property of blocking both beta-1 and beta-2, receptors in the heart. The blocking of these receptors prevents the receptor from binding with other molecules, primarily the neurotransmitter norepinephrine (NE), which activate these receptors. The Company is conducting a Phase IIB/III clinical trial of Gencaro, known as GENETIC-AF.