On March 20, 2020, USA Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”), First Data Merchant Services LLC (“First Data”), and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., entered into a Payment Solutions Agreement (the “Agreement”). to the Agreement, and following the initial six month implementation period, First Data will be the Company’s primary provider (as such term is defined in the Agreement) of credit and debit card transaction processing services (including data capture, authorization, or settlement of transactions). The Agreement applies to payment transactions submitted from locations in the United States.

The term of the Agreement commenced on March 20, 2020, and following the initial six month implementation period, will continue for a five year period. The Agreement is automatically renewed for consecutive one-year periods thereafter unless the Agreement is terminated by First Data or the Company upon at least 90-days’ notice prior to the end of the initial five year period or at any time during a one-year renewal term.