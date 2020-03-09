URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES INC. (NYSE:UBA) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES INC. (NYSE:UBA) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES INC. (NYSE:UBA) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
EX-99.1 2 exhibit99_1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION PACKAGE Q1 2020 EXHIBIT 99.1 URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES INC. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION January 31,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES INC. (NYSE:UBA)
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial real estate. The Company’s primary business is the ownership of real estate investments, which consist principally of investments in income-producing properties, with primary emphasis on properties in the metropolitan New York tri-state area outside of the City of New York. Its properties consist of neighborhood and community shopping centers and seven office buildings. It seeks to identify desirable properties for acquisition, which it acquires in the normal course of business. It owns or has equity interests in approximately 70 properties consisting of neighborhood and community shopping centers, office buildings, single tenant retail or restaurant properties and office/retail mixed use properties located in over four states throughout the United States, containing a total of approximately 4.9 million square feet of gross leasable area.