SEC Filings URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES INC. (NYSE:UBA) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES INC. (NYSE:UBA) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Supplemental Information Package referenced in Item 7.01 below is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On March 9, 2019, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (the “Company”) disclosed a supplemental information package on its corporate website in connection with its first quarter ended January 31, 2020. A copy of the supplemental information package is furnished with this report as Exhibit 99.1. Such information shall not be deemed “filed” for any purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and is not incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Supplemental Information Package is filed as Exhibit 99.1.