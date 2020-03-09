BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On March 9, 2020, upon the recommendation of its Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (the “Company”) appointed Mr. Jeffrey A Bailey to join the Board, effective as of March 9, 2020. The Board determined that Mr. Bailey is independent under the listing standards of Nasdaq. Mr. Bailey was not appointed to serve on any committees at this time.
As a non-employee director, Mr. Bailey will receive cash compensation and an equity award for his Board service in accordance with the Company’s director remuneration policy. Mr. Bailey is not a party to any transaction with the Company that would require disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K, and there are no arrangements or understandings between Mr. Bailey and any other persons to which he was selected as a director. In addition, Mr. Bailey will enter into an indemnification agreement with the Company consistent with the form of indemnification agreement entered into between the Company and its existing non-employee directors.
On March 9, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing Mr. Bailey’s appointment to the Board. A copy of this press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report on Form 8-K.
Item 9.01. Exhibits
(d) Exhibits
99.1 Press Release Issued by the Company on March 9, 2020, furnished herewith.
About BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes, either on its own or in partnerships with third parties, applications of approved therapeutics to address unmet medical needs using drug delivery technologies. The Company develops pharmaceutical products aimed principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The Company’s products utilize the BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa (the lining inside the cheek). The Company’s United Sates Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved product, ONSOLIS (fentanyl buccal soluble film), as well as its approved products BUNAVAIL (buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film) buccal film and BELBUCA (buprenorphine) buccal film, utilize BEMA technology.

