Table of Contents

Item 8.01 Other Events

On May 28, 2020, Universal Electronics Inc. (“UEI”) entered into a confidential settlement agreement with Universal Electronics BV, a wholly owned subsidiary of UEI (“UEBV”), Telenet BVBA, a customer of UEBV (“Telenet”), Ruwido Austria GmbH (“Ruwido”) and FM Marketing GmbH an affiliated company to Ruwido (“FM Marketing”) whereby all court proceedings (first filed in 2015) between the parties have been dismissed with prejudice. As a part of this agreement, in addition to dismissing their claims against UEBV and Telenet, FM Marketing will pay an undisclosed amount to UEBV and Telenet.

In addition, also on May 28, 2020, UEI issued a press release reporting the settlement.

A copy of UEI’s press release is attached as Exhibit 99 and incorporated by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits. The following exhibit is furnished with this report.

Exhibit 99 Press Release issued on May 28, 2020, reporting the settlement.