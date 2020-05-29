Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

Representatives of Kraton Corporation will present to analysts and investors on or after May 29, 2020. A copy of the slide presentation to be provided to, and discussed with, investors and analysts is attached as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference into this item.
Item 9.01 Financial Statement and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
The information contained herein shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act.
Kraton Corp Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 investorpresentationmay2.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 investorpresentationmay2 Kraton Corporation Keybanc Industrials & Basic Materials Virtual Conference May 29,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Corporation, formerly Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc., is a specialty chemicals company. The Company manufactures styrenic block copolymers (SBCs) and other engineered polymers. The Company also produces specialty products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the manufacturing and marketing of engineered polymers segment. Its SBCs are used in a range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants, lubricants, medical, packaging, automotive, paving, roofing and footwear products. It also sells isoprene rubber (IR) and isoprene rubber latex (IRL), which are non-SBC products primarily used in applications, such as medical products, personal care, adhesives, tackifiers, paints and coatings.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR