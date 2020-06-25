SEC Filings UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:UBFO) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On June 23, 2020, the Board of Directors of United Security Bancshares (“Company”) declared a $0.11 per share cash dividend for shareholders of record as of July 6, 2020, payable on July 15, 2020. A press release was issued on June 24, 2020, and is attached to this Current Report and is incorporated into this report by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.