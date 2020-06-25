ABV Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABVN) Files An 8-K Changes in Control of Registrant

Item 5.01 Changes in Control of Registrant

On June 24, 2020, Ping Zhang transferred 4,750,000 shares (the “Shares”) of the Company’s issued and outstanding stock to Kang Min Global Holdings Limited, an international business company incorporated in the Republic of Seychelles (“Kang Min”). The transfer constitutes 85.8% of the issued common stock of the company, making the transfer a change in control. Kang Min agreed to pay the outstanding debts of the Company of $39,200, in consideration of the exchange of the Shares. The payments will be in cash from Kang Min. A copy of the Agreement on Transfer of Equity Interest is attached as Exhibit 99.1.

The current director of Kang Min is: Chan Kwok Wai Davy

The current principal shareholders of Kang Min are:

Pei Bin

Pang Yuan Fu

Yin Wei Jie

Zhang Guo Zhi

Jia Bai He

Wang Cui Gao

Cai Xue Qun

Feng Wen Qin

Li Yong

Zhang Sheng

Chan Kwok Wai Davy

Heung Kin Leung Kenny

Heung Tsui Yee

The parties have agreed that in the future a representative of Kang Min may, but is not required to nominate one or more directors of the Company.

ABV CONSULTING, INC. Exhibit

About ABV Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABVN)

ABV Consulting, Inc. provides merchandising and consulting services to craft beer brewers and distributors. The Company also provides marketing support within the craft beer industry to retailers and other organizations. The Company provides general branding support, including marketing research, naming and graphic design help. It builds and merchandises displays of product in the off-premise class of trade. It executes sampling promotions, where legal, in the on-premise and off-premise class of trade. The Company develops and/or executes promotions in the on-premise class of trade. It is also involved in manning sampling booths at local beer festivals. It develops and/or executes other sales and marketing strategies. The Company focuses on providing services for retailers and other organizations using craft beer, including organizing, promoting and managing beer festivals; managing merchandising, and promoting and executing sampling efforts in order to drive customers into the store.