UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Files An 8-K Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements or a Related Audit Report or Completed Interim Review

Item 4.02. Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements or a Related Audit Report or Completed Audit Report.

(d) Exhibits

About UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC. (OTCMKTS:UEEC)

United Health Products, Inc. is a product development and solutions company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets hemostatic gauze for the healthcare and wound care sectors. The Company’s product, HemoStyp, is derived from regenerated oxidized cellulose and designed to absorb exudate/drainage from wounds and to help control bleeding. The Company is focused on identifying new markets and applications for its product. The Company has received orders from the dental and medical markets and is pursuing various markets for HemoStyp, including the medical, sports and veterinary sectors. Its HemoStyp Hemostatic Gauze is a hemostatic agent that controls bleeding from open wounds and body cavities. Its hemostatic gauze product line includes various configurations. Its hemostatic gauze product line includes dental gauze for oral surgery, approximately four versions of Trauma Gauze for battlefield trauma and approximately two island dressings to support intravenous procedures.