CHAMPIONS ONCOLOGY, INC. (NASDAQ:CSBR) Files An 8-K Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

Warrants to purchase an aggregate of 858,695 shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share (“Shares”), of Champions Oncology, Inc. (the “Company”) were exercised by an aggregate of seven warrant holders. On March 26, 2020, (i) an aggregate of 698,046 restricted Shares were issued in exchange for cash, at exercise prices of $5.76 and $4.80, resulting in cash proceeds to the Company of approximately $3.9 million, and (ii) an aggregate of 160,649 Shares were issued on a cashless basis to the terms of such warrants. The issuances of the Shares were exempt from registration under Section 4(a)(2) or Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.