United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On August 7, 2020, the Registrant issued a press release, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibit 99.1. Press release dated August 7, 2020

UNITED GUARDIAN INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 exh_991.htm PRESS RELEASE EdgarFilingEXHIBIT 99.1United-Guardian Reports Second Quarter Financial Results HAUPPAUGE,…

About United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG)

United-Guardian, Inc. manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products and specialty industrial products. The Company also conducts research and product development, primarily related to the development of cosmetic and personal care products. Its research and development department also modifies, refines, and expands the uses for existing products. Its products are separated into approximately four distinct product categories, such as personal care products (including cosmetic ingredients), pharmaceuticals, medical products and industrial products. Its personal care products are marketed globally by approximately six marketing partners. The products are sold directly to marketing partners, which in turn resell those products to its customers for use in the manufacture or compounding of the customers’ personal care and cosmetic products.