BULLFROG GOLD CORP. (OTCMKTS:BFGC) Files An 8-K Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

Item 3.02Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

Story continues below

On August 4, 2020, Bullfrog Gold Corp. (the “Company”) issued 500,000 shares issued to a consultant for services.

In connection with the foregoing, the Company relied upon the exemption from registration provided by Section 4(a)(2) for transactions not involving a public offering.

The information under Item 5.02 is incorporated by reference into this Item 3.02.

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On August 4, 2020, the Company issued options to purchase 500,000 shares of common stock to Ty Minnick, the Company’s chief financial officer, with an exercise price of $0.18 per share determined by the closing price of the Company’s common stock as of August 4, 2020. The options are fully vested as of the grant date and have a term of 10 years.

On August 4, 2020, the Company issued 500,000 shares of common stock to each of the Company’s directors, Alan Lindsay, Kjeld Thygesen, and David Beling, for services.

In connection with the foregoing, the Company relied upon the exemption from registration provided by Section 4(a)(2) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, for transactions not involving a public offering.

About BULLFROG GOLD CORP. (OTCMKTS:BFGC)

Bullfrog Gold Corp. (Bullfrog Gold) is an exploration-stage company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of properties that contain gold and other mineralization in the United States. The Company owns, controls or has acquired mineral rights on State lands, private lands and Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of gold, silver and other metals on a total of approximately 4,380 acres. Its projects include Bullfrog Project, which lies approximately three miles northwest of the town of Beatty and over 116 miles northwest of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Klondike Project, which is located in the Alpha Mining District approximately 40 miles north of Eureka, Nevada. The initial property includes over 109 claims that cover approximately 2,180 acres. The Klondike claims lie approximately 10 miles north of the Mt. Hope molybdenum mine, which is under development as the molybdenum deposits.