UNIFI, INC. (NYSE:UFI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On October 26, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing its operating results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 ended September 27, 2020, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 7.01.Regulation FD Disclosure.

On October 27, 2020, the Company will host a conference call to discuss its operating results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 ended September 27, 2020. A copy of the materials prepared for use by management during this conference call is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2.

Item 9.01.Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including the exhibits attached hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed to be "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed to be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in any such filing.

About UNIFI, INC. (NYSE:UFI)

Unifi, Inc. is a manufacturing company. The Company processes and sells commodity yarns, specialized yarns and premier value-added (PVA) yarns. The Company operates through three segments: Polyester segment, Nylon segment and International segment. The Company’s polyester products include polyester polymer beads (Chip), partially oriented yarn (POY), textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed and draw wound yarns. Each polyester product is available in virgin or recycled varieties, where the recycled is made from both pre-consumer yarn waste and post-consumer waste, including plastic bottles. The Company’s nylon products include textured, solution dyed and spandex covered products. The Company’s products include REPREVE, Sorbtek, Reflexx, aio, Augusta and A.M.Y. The Company’s principal geographic markets for its products are located in North America, Central America, South America and Asia.