LM FUNDING AMERICA, INC. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

As previously disclosed by LM Funding America, Inc. (the “Company”) in its SEC filings, on July 14, 2020, the Company notified Hanfor (Cayman) Limited and BZ Industrial Limited (collectively, “Hanfor”) that the Company had elected to terminate the Share Exchange Agreement, dated March 23, 2020, between the Company and Hanfor (the “Share Exchange Agreement”) due to Hanfor’s inability to provide audited financial statements by June 30, 2020 as required by the Share Exchange Agreement. As also previously disclosed, although the Company believes that it properly terminated the Share Exchange Agreement, on July 21, 2020, counsel to Hanfor informed the Company that Hanfor believed that the Company’s termination was not effected in accordance with the terms of the Share Exchange Agreement.

On October 23, 2020, an amended Schedule 13D was filed by Xueyuan Han, the principal owner of Hanfor, with respect his beneficial ownership of shares of common stock of the Company. In the amended Schedule 13D, Mr. Han alleged, among other things, that the Company misinterpreted the termination provisions of the Share Exchange Agreement, that Hanfor is still within a cure period under the Share Exchange Agreement, and that Hanfor is purporting to appoint a director to the Company’s Board of Directors. Following the filing of the amended Schedule 13D, the Company continues to believe that its termination of the Share Exchange Agreement was proper because, among other reasons, the failure of Hanfor to provide audited financial statements by June 30, 2020, was an uncurable default under the Share Exchange Agreement. Furthermore, the Company was informed by Hanfor prior to such termination that Hanfor would be unable to provide audited financial statements for Hanfor for the foreseeable future because of ongoing legal issues in China. As a result, the Company believes that the purported appointment of Mr. Han to the Company’s Board of Directors is invalid.

Forward-Looking Statements

