UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Files An 8-K Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders

Item 3.03

Increase in Authorized Shares

On May 14, 2020, UMH Properties, Inc. (the “Company”) filed with the State Department of Assessments and Taxation of the State of Maryland (the “Maryland Department”) an amendment (the “Articles of Amendment”) to the Charter of the Company (the “Charter”) to increase the Company’s authorized shares of common stock, par value $0.10 per share (“Common Stock”), by 20,000,000 shares. to the terms of the Articles of Amendment, the increase in the authorized Common Stock became effective at 10 a.m., Eastern time, on May 15, 2020. As a result of this amendment, the Company’s total authorized shares were increased from 150,413,800 shares prior to the effective time of the Articles of Amendment (classified as 123,663,800 shares of Common Stock, 4,000,000 shares of 8.0% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, par value $0.10 per share (“Series B Preferred Stock”), 13,750,000 shares of 6.75% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, par value $0.10 per share (“Series C Preferred Stock”), 6,000,000 shares of 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, par value $0.10 per share (“Series D Preferred Stock”), and 3,000,000 shares of excess stock, par value $0.10 per share (“Excess Stock”)), to 170,413,800 shares after the effective time of the Articles of Amendment (classified as 143,663,800 shares of Common Stock, 4,000,000 shares of Series B Preferred Stock, 13,750,000 shares of Series C Preferred Stock, 6,000,000 shares of Series D Preferred Stock and 3,000,000 shares of Excess Stock). The foregoing description of the Articles of Amendment is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Articles of Amendment, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 3.1 to this Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference herein.

The information set forth in Item 3.03 above with respect to the Articles of Amendment is incorporated in this Item 5.03 in its entirety.