ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02.



Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 dp117934_ex9901.htm EXHIBIT 99.1

About ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacture of production tools, modules and subsystems. The Company’s products include precision robotic solutions; gas delivery systems; a range of industrial and automation production equipment products; subsystems that includes wafer cleaning sub-systems, chemical delivery modules, top-plate assemblies, frame assemblies, and process modules. It offers its products for the semiconductor capital equipment and equipment industry segments. It also sells to the consumer, medical, energy, industrial, flat panel and research equipment industries. It is focused on providing specialized engineering and manufacturing solutions for these applications. It provides its original equipment manufacturing (OEM) customers an outsourced solution for the development, design, component sourcing, prototyping, engineering, manufacturing and testing of advanced systems. It principal markets include North America, Asia and Europe.