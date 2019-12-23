SEC Filings First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

(c) Appointment of Certain Officers

On December 23, 2019, First Financial Northwest, Inc. (the “Company”), and the Company’s subsidiary First Financial Northwest Bank (the “Bank”) announced two management changes effective December 18, 2019.

Current Interim Chief Credit Officer, Simon Soh, was appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer of the Bank. In his new role, Mr. Soh will oversee the Bank’s credit function and assume responsibility for its credit policies, procedures and processes.

In addition, Dalen D. Harrison, previously Senior Vice President and Chief Deposit Officer, was promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Banking Officer. In her new role, Ms. Harrison will focus on deposit and loan production growth for the Bank, including leading efforts to expand the C&I portfolio and SBA lending in the markets the Bank directly serves, while also focusing on expanding the Bank’s customer base and each customer’s financial relationship with the Bank.

A press release announcing these changes is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

The following exhibit is being filed herewith and this list shall constitute the exhibit index:

99.1 Press Release dated December 23, 2019