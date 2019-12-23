First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

(c) Appointment of Certain Officers
On December 23, 2019, First Financial Northwest, Inc. (the “Company”), and the Company’s subsidiary First Financial Northwest Bank (the “Bank”) announced two management changes effective December 18, 2019.
Current Interim Chief Credit Officer, Simon Soh, was appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer of the Bank. In his new role, Mr. Soh will oversee the Bank’s credit function and assume responsibility for its credit policies, procedures and processes.
In addition, Dalen D. Harrison, previously Senior Vice President and Chief Deposit Officer, was promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Banking Officer. In her new role, Ms. Harrison will focus on deposit and loan production growth for the Bank, including leading efforts to expand the C&I portfolio and SBA lending in the markets the Bank directly serves, while also focusing on expanding the Bank’s customer base and each customer’s financial relationship with the Bank.
A press release announcing these changes is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits
The following exhibit is being filed herewith and this list shall constitute the exhibit index:
99.1 Press Release dated December 23, 2019
First Financial Northwest, Inc. Exhibit
About First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (First Financial Northwest) is a holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank (the Bank). The Bank primarily serves the greater Puget Sound region of King and to a lesser extent, Pierce, Snohomish and Kitsap Counties, Washington through its full-service banking office located in Renton, Washington and branch office in Mill Creek, Washington. The Bank’s business consists of attracting deposits from the public and utilizing these funds to originate one- to four-family residential, multifamily, commercial real estate, construction/land development, business and consumer loans. It focuses on its lending activities primarily on loans secured by commercial real estate, construction/land development, first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, multifamily and business lending. Its investment portfolio consisted principally of mortgage-backed securities, municipal bonds, the United States Government Agency obligations and corporate bonds.

