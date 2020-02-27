U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC. (NYSE:USPH) Files An 8-K Other Events

A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K.

On February 27, 2020, – U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics, announced that the Company just completed the acquisition of a four clinic physical therapy practice. USPH acquired approximately 65% of the equity interests with the practice’s founders and associates retaining approximately 35%. The purchase price was $12.2 million. The business generates more than $6.6 million in annual revenue and has approximately 53,000 patient visits per year.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care, and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The Company’s segment is made up of various clinics within partnerships. The Company primarily operates through subsidiary clinic partnerships, in which it owns a general partnership interest and a limited partnership interest, and the managing therapists of the clinics owns the remaining limited partnership interest in the clinics. The Company operates approximately 510 clinics in over 40 states. There are approximately 380 clinics operated under Clinic Partnerships and over 100 operated as Company-owned Facilities. In addition to its owned clinics, it also manages physical therapy facilities for third parties, primarily physicians, with over 20 third-party facilities under management.